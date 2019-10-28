Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Diwali 2019
News18 » Movies
1-min read

After Posting Ranveer Singh Pic, John Cena Wishes Fans Happy Diwali

John Cena wished his fans in India Happy Diwali by posting a picture of an earthen lamp on his Instagram profile.

News18.com

Updated:October 28, 2019, 8:15 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
After Posting Ranveer Singh Pic, John Cena Wishes Fans Happy Diwali
Image: John Cena/Instagram

John Cena is globally renowned celebrity and Hollywood star. The professional wrestler turned actor likes to make his fans happy and posts interesting images on his Instagram profile time and again. Cena recently posted a picture of Ranveer Singh on his Instagram timeline, to which the Bollywood actor responded with love and affection. And now Cena has wished his fans in India Happy Diwali, as he posted an image of a earthen lamp on Monday.

Read: Inside Amitabh Bachchan's Grand Diwali Bash with Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli, Akshay Kumar

Check out Cena's Diwali wish for fans below:

Earlier, Cena excited his fans by posting a picture of Ranveer Singh. In the pic posted by Cena, Singh can be seen dressed in a multi-colour, half-sleeves shirt as he gives out perfect summer vibes. His green tint shades adds to the entire charisma that Singh is.

Responding to the love shown by Cena, Ranveer commented in his feed, "Can’t see me", which is a call back to the wrestler's catchphrase in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

Read: Ranveer Singh Makes a Colourful Appearance on John Cena's Insta Timeline

On the movies front, Cena is going to feature in Vin Diesel's Fast and Furious 9, which will also feature a cameo appearance by rapper Cardi B. The film is slated to release in 2020. His next release however is Playing With Fire, which had its premiere in New York recently. Cena also made his relationship status with girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh official as they arrived at the premiere night hand in hand.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram