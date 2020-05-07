MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

After Praising Shah Rukh Khan, Paulo Coelho Has This to Say About 'Kaamyaab' Actor Sanjay Mishra

'Kaamyaab' poster (R)

'Kaamyaab' poster (R)

Paulo Coelho wrote another message for team 'Kaamyaab' and lead actor Sanjay Mishra, whose performance in the movie moved him to tears.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 7, 2020, 3:18 PM IST
Share this:

After praising Shah Rukh Khan for backing Kaamyaab, the movie based on the life of a character artist in the Hindi film industry, Brazilian writer Paulo Coelho has expressed his admiration for lead actor Sanjay Mishra in a tweet.

Read: Paulo Coelho Relates Kaamyaab, Presented by Shah Rukh Khan, with Real Life Tragedy of Brazilian Actor

Earlier, Paulo had related Kaamyaab with real-life tragedy of a Brazilian actor who had committed suicide. Now, Paulo says that he was moved to tears seeing Sanjay's performance in the movie.

Sanjay was quick to respond to Paulo's praise for the movie and him on social media and said, "If my father would have been alive today, he would have felt very happy, reading these words you have written for me, but I told my mother, & my film unit, & my director & screenwriter #HardikMehta all are glad, thank you @paulocoelho. Take care of ur health, Stay safe (sic)."

Directed by Hardik Mehta, Kaamyaab tells the story of an aging Bollywood sidekick who decides to make a comeback when he realises his filmography is one short of 500 films. It features Sanjay and Deepak Dobriyal in lead roles. The movie is presented by Shah Rukh under his banner Red Chillies Entertainment. Kaamyaab is streaming on Netflix now.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading