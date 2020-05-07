After Praising Shah Rukh Khan, Paulo Coelho Has This to Say About 'Kaamyaab' Actor Sanjay Mishra

After praising Shah Rukh Khan for backing Kaamyaab, the movie based on the life of a character artist in the Hindi film industry, Brazilian writer Paulo Coelho has expressed his admiration for lead actor Sanjay Mishra in a tweet.

Earlier, Paulo had related Kaamyaab with real-life tragedy of a Brazilian actor who had committed suicide. Now, Paulo says that he was moved to tears seeing Sanjay's performance in the movie.

Sanjay was quick to respond to Paulo's praise for the movie and him on social media and said, "If my father would have been alive today, he would have felt very happy, reading these words you have written for me, but I told my mother, & my film unit, & my director & screenwriter #HardikMehta all are glad, thank you @paulocoelho. Take care of ur health, Stay safe (sic)."

If my father would have been alive today, he would have felt very happy, reading these words you have written for me, but I told my mother, & my film unit, & my director & screenwriter #HardikMehta all are glad, thank you @paulocoelho 🙏🌸 🇮🇳🇧🇷 take care of ur health , Stay safe https://t.co/rrtkbBpkuu — Sanjay Mishra (@imsanjaimishra) May 6, 2020

Directed by Hardik Mehta, Kaamyaab tells the story of an aging Bollywood sidekick who decides to make a comeback when he realises his filmography is one short of 500 films. It features Sanjay and Deepak Dobriyal in lead roles. The movie is presented by Shah Rukh under his banner Red Chillies Entertainment. Kaamyaab is streaming on Netflix now.

