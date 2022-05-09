After Prakash Raj, Actor Prabhu Ganesan Joins Cast of Vijay's Thalapathy 66

Senior actor Prabhu Ganesan has joined the cast of Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Thalapathy 66. The fans of actor Prabhu are extremely excited about his next venture with the Beast star.

The Chennai schedule of the Vamshi Paidipally directorial has been completed. The film’s second schedule will take place in Hyderabad. There is still no official statement about the release date of the film.

Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Yogi Babu, Sarath Kumar and Shaam will also be seen in this film, apart from Vijay and Prabhu. S. Thaman is composing music for the film, while Phalani Kharthik is the cinematographer. Praveen K.L. is responsible for the editing of Thalapathy 66.

Prabhu shares great work chemistry with Vijay and Sarath. His fans are excited to see him work with them again.

Prabhu worked with Vijay previously in the films Puli and Theri. Talking about his ventures with Sarath, the two have worked in Urudhi Mozhi and Raja Kaiye Vacha. The senior duo will also be seen in Ponniyin Selvan: Part One, which is expected to release on September 30 this year.

Prabhu will enact Periya Vellar Boothi Vikramakesari’s role in Ponniyin Selvan: Part One. Besides Ponniyin Selvan, Prabhu will also be seen in Laththi, directed by A. Vinoth Kumar. Laththi has been written by Pon Parthiban. Actors Vishal and Sunaina will also be seen in this film. Laththi has been bankrolled by Rana Productions.

Prabhu will also be a part of Utharavu Maharaja, directed by Asif Kuraishi. Utharvu Maharaja narrates the story of Ravi who finds his life upside down after a crazy bachelor’s party. Besides Prabhu, Kovai Sarala and Manobala are also part of the film. Utharavu Maharaja is being bankrolled by Jaeshan Studios.

Prabhu will be seen in the film The Legend directed by Jerry and Joseph D. Sami. The Legend has been written by Pattukottai Prabhakar. Apart from Prabhu, Urvashi Rautela, Nassar and Vivek will also be seen in this film.

