After Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt is Eyeing Hollywood Now

Alia Bhatt has said that she hopes to land a Hollywood project someday and soon.

News18.com

Updated:April 13, 2019, 6:27 PM IST
Alia Bhatt has said that she hopes to land a Hollywood project someday and soon.
Alia Bhatt has created a unique space for herself in the industry. Despite making her Bollywood debut in a teen romance drama like Student of The Year, the actress has managed to establish herself as one of the most powerful performers from the current generation.

Her movie choices like Highway and Udta Punjab have paid off, and the 26-year-old says that if she gets a good opportunity she would like to venture into Hollywood. Alia, will soon make her debut in Telugu cinema with SS Rajamouli's RRR, said entering any new industry would be a tough task.

"I do hope to go there (Hollywood) someday and soon. That is like entering a whole new industry and that is not easy at all. I will have to do it with some more time on my hand," Alia told PTI.

The actress is as busy as ever, currently promoting her next film, Kalank. She is also working on Brahmastra opposite beau Ranbir Kapoor and will be seen alongside Salman Khan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah.

Alia, who had a great 2018 with Raazi earning big at the box office and receiving critical acclaim, said she picks roles which challenge her as an artiste.

"All the characters that I have lined up are difficult and challenging. I am aiming at nailing them. That is my vision... My choices are instinctive. It comes from my gut. When I listen to a narration, if I like it, I do it."

She added that she never imagined that she would become a bankable star, but she always wanted to be known as a versatile actor. "I had never thought I would be (bankable actor) but I did hope for it. I have always hoped and dreamt big," she added.

