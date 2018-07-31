English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
After Priyanka Chopra's Exit, Salman Khan Welcomes 'Sundar Aur Shusheel' Katrina Kaif Onboard Bharat
Bharat is an official adaptation of the South Korean film – Ode To My Father, which depicted modern Korean history from the 1950s to the present day through the life of an ordinary man and events such as the Hungnam Evacuation during the 1950 Korean War.
Image: A YouTube Grab (Tiger Zinda Hai) and Reuters photo of Priyanka Chopra
After Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar announced Priyanka Chopra's exit from the film and co-producer Nikhil Namit slammed her for being 'unprofessional', rumours of Katrina Kaif stepping into the shoes of former Miss World started doing the rounds. The recent development suggests, Kaif has been finalised as the female lead.
Zafar, who has previously worked with Kaif in his directorial debut Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and Tiger Zinda Hai, confirmed in a statement on Monday that he is immensely excited to collaborate with the actress, again.
"I am extremely excited to work with Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan once again for 'Bharat'. We have had exciting collaborations in the past and it is very interesting to work with the duo once again. It is very delightful to work with the immensely talented actress yet again," the director said.
The film's male protagonist Salman Khan too took to Twitter to welcome Kaif. "Ek sundar aur shusheel ladki jiska Naam hai Katrina Kaif .... Swagat hai aapka Bharat ki zindagi mein," Khan tweeted on Monday evening.
Khan and Kaif have shared screen space together in several films including Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai.
On Friday, Zafar had announced that Chopra decided to opt out of the highly-anticipated project for a "very very special" reason, which left many wondering if the actress was getting hitched to Nick Jonas.
"Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special , she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her... Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life," his tweet read.
On Saturday, Bharat movie co-producer Nikhil Namit too confirmed actress' exit from the project because of her engagement with Jonas.
"Priyanka told us she had to exit due to her engagement, two days ago. It was a little unprofessional of her to do it so suddenly," Namit, CEO, Reel Life Productions, told the Mid-day.
Bharat, which went on floors earlier this month, has already begun the first schedule including a grand circus sequence featuring Khan and Disha Patani.
Kaif will be joining the shoot in the upcoming schedules which begin in September.
The film will feature Khan sporting five different looks spanning 60 years. A crucial part will have Khan in his late 20s, looking leaner and younger.
Bharat is an official adaptation of the South Korean film – Ode To My Father, which depicted modern Korean history from the 1950s to the present day through the life of an ordinary man and events such as the Hungnam Evacuation during the 1950 Korean War.
Produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, the film is slated for Eid release next year.
Bharat, a part of which is set in the circus, also stars Disha Patani, Tabu and Nora Fatehi among others. Salman Khan plays the role of a daredevil stunt artiste in the circus, a glimpse of which was shared by Ali Abbas Zafar recently.
Photogallery
