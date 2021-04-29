After Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Wins Hearts for Mobilising Support for Covid Struck Indian

As India is challenging a brutal second wave of Covid-19 with healthcare systems brought down on the knees, people across the globe are extending support to reduce resource crunch currently faced in India. Earlier, global icon Priyanka Chopra implored fans and followers to step forward to help the country stuck in crises. Now, husband Nick Jonas is reaching out to masses to mobilise support to help the nation in need.

On Thursday, the singer posted infographics with the message ‘India needs our Help! Together we can stop the spread.’ Through these posts, the singer urged people across the globe to muster resources and donate whatever they can to curb the biggest outbreak. Both Priyanka and Nick have been amassing resources and donations through their foundation – Priyanka Chopra Jonas Foundation.

Nick’s post has been garnering immense love from people in India. Fans are smitten by his efforts and are filled with gratitude for his noble gesture. While one user wrote, "Thank you so mucch…. India also loves you," the other commented, “Thank you jiju." Even celebrities such as Anusha Dandekar are commending his efforts and expressing gratitude by dropping heart emojis.

Priyanka, who enjoys a massive 62.7 million fan-following on Instagram has also used the social platform to raise support from the global community. Sharing the video on social media, she informs the current situation India has been reeling under. In the caption, the actress states that she has set up a fundraiser with GiveIndia, the largest organisation on the ground in India that is providing Covid relief. She even says, “No one is safe unless everyone is safe.” In the end, she appreciates the people coming forward for help.

She says, “India is my Home, and India is bleeding. As a global community, we need to care.” She urges people to use resources and focus energy in helping stop this pandemic. She asks people to donate as much as they can as Indian needs them.

