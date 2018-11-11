English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Priyanka Chopra's Bachelorette it's Time for Nick Jonas' Bachelor Party
Groom-to-be Nick Jonas is all set to take on the weekend with his bachelor party.
Image Courtesy: Nick Jonas Instagram
Priyanka Chopra took the world with a storm with her surprise bridal shower in New York followed by a bachelorette with her 'team bride'. And, now groom-to-be Nick Jonas is all set to take on the weekend with his bachelor party.
On Saturday, he took to Instagram to announce his official bachelor party weekend. In the picture, he can be seen all smiles wearing a sailors cap as he enjoys a great time amidst the sea. "Bachelor party weekend is officially underway people," he captioned the post.
Later he also posted a picture where he can be seen all suit up in black. Soon after, fiancé Priyanka Chopra rushed to the comment section and posted a heart-in-the-eyes emoji.
A day before announcing his official bachelor party, Nick shared a glimpse of the gifts for his groomsmen. His groomsmen include his brothers Frankie, Joe and Kevin and Priyanka’s younger brother, Siddharth. As a gift, Nick has chosen personalised scooters for them with their names on it.
Captioning the picture he wrote, "I was searching for a fun way for my groomsmen to be mobile and ready to roll - so I called up my friends at @Limebike for some hel... #groomsmengift #CitrusGotReal.”
It was last week that bride-to-be Priyanka headed with her bachelorette. Having her bachelorette party in Amsterdam, she had a gala time with her girlfriends chilling, dancing, eating and going on boat rides. She was joined by cousin Parineeti Chopra and sister-in-law Sophie Turner.
Also, weeks before their wedding, it was reported that Priyanka and Nick have got their marriage license in the US.
The couple, who got engaged in August this year, visited the Beverly Hills Courthouse last week and did the paperwork to obtain the license, reports theblast.com. The website added that they plan to bring the document to India for their December wedding. They will then file the license in the US to make their marriage official in both countries.
Though they have not made any confirmations yet, speculations are rife that the couple is likely to tie the knot at Rajasthan's Mehrangarh Fort.
