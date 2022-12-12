After Producers' No Ban Decision, Aniruddha Jatkar Pens Thank You Note For His Fans

Actor Aniruddha Jatkar is a popular face of the Kananda cine and television industry. He came into the limelight after appearing in the Zee Kannada serial Jothe Jotheyali. But his fame was short-lived, as he was removed from the show because of his unprofessional behaviour on the sets.

Now, these allegations have harmed Aniruddha’s career. He has recently signed a pivotal role in famous Kannada director S Narayan’s serial Suryavamsha. However, now the producers demand the director immediately ban Aniruddha from the show.

Regarding this matter, an important meeting was held yesterday. The Television Association and Television Producers participated in the discussion. At this time, ultimately it was decided that Aniruddha would not be banned. Hearing the news the actor was very happy and he penned a thank you note for his fans and well-wishers. Sharing a picture of himself on his official Instagram account the actor wrote, “ To all fans, media friends, Udaya T.V. To S. Crores of thanks to Narayana Sir, Karnataka Film Commerce Board, Karnataka Television Association, all seniors artists and directors. With all your support I got justice. Let your love, encouragement, wishes, and blessings be on me always.”

See the post:

Seeing the post, fans were overwhelmed. One of the users commented “ Congratulations sir. All the best.” While another one wrote, “ Will will all support you”. “ All the best for all your future projects. Stay blessed,” wrote another fan.

On the professional front, the actor will be seen in the soap opera Suryavamsha. The show will be broadcasted on Udaya TV. The title of this serial is borrowed from the super hit film Suryavamsha. The film was directed by S. Narayan and written by Vikraman. The film featured the father-in-law of Aniruddha Jatkar, Vishnuvardhan in dual roles. The movie was a huge hit at the box office and completed its silver jubilee run and collected 15 crores at the box office.

