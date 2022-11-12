After PS-1, Karthi’s Sardar All Set To Premiere On This OTT Platform

This year has proven to be exceptionally good for Karthi. After Viruman and Ponniyin Selvan: 1, the Kollywood actor’s latest big-screen venture, Sardar, also emerged as a commercial success at the box office. Following an impressive run in cinema halls, Karthi’s Sardar is all set to head for a digital release now.

It was previously reported that Aha has acquired the spy thriller’s streaming rights. Now, in the latest development related to the film, the streamer confirmed Sardar’s OTT release date on Twitter. The PS Mithran directorial is slated to premiere on November 18. On Friday, November 11, Aha tweeted a video of Karthi announcing the same and asking fans to tune in to the OTT platform to watch his blockbuster film.



Produced by Prince Pictures, Sardar hit the theatres on October 21, before Diwali week. Besides Karthi in dual roles, the Tamil film also boasts of Raashii Khanna, Chunky Panday, Rajisha Vijayan, Laila, Munishkanth, Avinash, Yugi Sethu, and Balaji Sakthivel in key roles. It not only marked Chunky’s debut in Kollywood but also Laila’s comeback to films after a hiatus of 16 years.

Sardar opened to highly positive reviews from film critics and audiences alike. Owing to positive word of mouth, the film performed exceptionally well at the ticket booth. The Karthi-starrer reportedly minted more than an astounding Rs 100 crores worldwide.

Before Sardar, Karthi starred in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: 1. The period action drama, which was released on September 30, broke several records at the box office. With a monstrous collection of over Rs 500 crore, PS-1 became the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2022 as well as the fourth highest-grossing Kollywood film of all time.

Read all the Latest Movies News here