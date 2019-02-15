After Pulwama Attack, Javed Akhtar-Shabana Azmi Cancel Invitation from Karachi Art Council
Lyricist-screenwriter Javed Akhtar and his wife and actress Shabana Azmi have turned down the invitation to appear for a programme on poet Kaifi Azmi in Pakistan.
Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar get clicked as they arrive for the birthday party of Farah Khan in Mumbai. (Image: Yogen Shah)
On Friday, Akhtar wrote on Twitter, “Kranchi art council had invited. Shabana and me for a two day lit conference about Kaifi Azmi and his poetry. We have cancelled that. In 1965 during the indo Pak war Kaifi saheb had written a poem. Aur Phir Krishan Ne Arjun Se Kaha.”
Kranchi art council had invited. Shabana and me for a two day lit conference about Kaifi Azmi and his poetry . We have cancelled that . In 1965 during the indo Pak war Kaifi saheb had written a poem . “ AUR PHIR KRISHAN NE ARJUN SE KAHA “— Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) February 15, 2019
A Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) ‘fidayeen’ attacked a CRPF bus on Thursday in which at least 40 soldiers were killed. The attacker rammed a car laden with explosives into the bus carrying soldiers.
Akhtar also condemned the attack and wrote, "I have a special relation with CRPF. I have written their anthem before putting the pen to paper I met a number of CRPF officers n whatever I learned my respect admiration and love for these braves increased by many a fold Today I share the grief of the dear ones of the martyrs."
I have a special relation with CRPF. I have written Their anthem Before putting the pen to paper I met a number of CRPF officers n what ever I learned my respect admiration and love for these braves increased by many a fold Today I share the grief of the dear ones of the martyrs— Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) February 14, 2019
Calling it a heinous crime, Azmi wrote on Twitter, "Will there be no let to these heinous attacks? These mindless killings. This utter disregard for human lives? Extremely shocking news coming from Pulwama. I strongly condemn the worst terror attack on CRPF convoy and stand united with the grieving families (sic),".
Will there be no let to these heinous attacks?These mindless killings.this utter disregard for human lives?Extremely shocking news coming from Pulwama.I strongly condemn the worst terror attack on CRPF convoy and stand united with the grieving families— Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) February 14, 2019
Apart from them, a number of Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan and Abhishek Bachchan have also condemned the attack.
