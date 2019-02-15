LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
After Pulwama Attack, Javed Akhtar-Shabana Azmi Cancel Invitation from Karachi Art Council

Lyricist-screenwriter Javed Akhtar and his wife and actress Shabana Azmi have turned down the invitation to appear for a programme on poet Kaifi Azmi in Pakistan.

News18.com

Updated:February 15, 2019, 2:14 PM IST
Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar get clicked as they arrive for the birthday party of Farah Khan in Mumbai. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Lyricist-screenwriter Javed Akhtar and his wife and actress Shabana Azmi have turned down the invitation to appear for a programme on poet Kaifi Azmi in Pakistan. The invitation was extended by Karachi Art Council.

On Friday, Akhtar wrote on Twitter, “Kranchi art council had invited. Shabana and me for a two day lit conference about Kaifi Azmi and his poetry. We have cancelled that. In 1965 during the indo Pak war Kaifi saheb had written a poem. Aur Phir Krishan Ne Arjun Se Kaha.”




A Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) ‘fidayeen’ attacked a CRPF bus on Thursday in which at least 40 soldiers were killed. The attacker rammed a car laden with explosives into the bus carrying soldiers.

Akhtar also condemned the attack and wrote, "I have a special relation with CRPF. I have written their anthem before putting the pen to paper I met a number of CRPF officers n whatever I learned my respect admiration and love for these braves increased by many a fold Today I share the grief of the dear ones of the martyrs."




Calling it a heinous crime, Azmi wrote on Twitter, "Will there be no let to these heinous attacks? These mindless killings. This utter disregard for human lives? Extremely shocking news coming from Pulwama. I strongly condemn the worst terror attack on CRPF convoy and stand united with the grieving families (sic),".




Apart from them, a number of Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan and Abhishek Bachchan have also condemned the attack.

