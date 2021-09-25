After Pune, Priya Berde's 'Chak Le' Restaurant Opens in Lonavala

Priya Lakshmikant Berde, the Marathi actor, was already into the hospitality business and had a restaurant in the Pune district’s Bavdhan area. The actor now has another branch of “Chak Le" in Lonavala. The luxurious eatery is now open to guests and her fans and industry friends are pouring in good wishes on social media.

Priya often visits the restaurant to oversee the operation and smooth workflow. Initially, the restaurant used to serve only vegetarian food, but due to the demand and at the request of the guests, they also started serving non-vegetarian food. Priya confirmed the news while responding to a post related to her restaurant’s new branch.

Priya Berde hails from Kolhapur, Maharashtra. She married veteran Marathi actor Laxmikant Berde on 10 July 1996. After marrying Laxmikant Berde, the actor learned to cook Konkani-style food after her father-in-law passed away.

Priya’s passion and love for acting brought her to the city and soon with her talent and struggle, the actor got the chance to work in the Marathi film industry. She worked in a lot of movies, including Ghanchakkar, Maskari, Kuthe Kuthe Shodhu Mee Tila, Yeda Ki Khula, and Dharal Tar Chavtay.

After her brief acting career in Marathi films, she entered the Bollywood industry. She did popular movies like Hum Aapke hai Kaun, Dharala Tar Chavtay, Ek Gadi Baki Anadi, Bajrangachi Kamaal, Anari, Beta, Deedar.

Talking about her personal life, the actor is a big foodie and likes to cook too. A few days ago, Priya joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). In addition, her children have decided to pursue a career in acting. Son Abhinay Berde has also acted in some Marathi movies.

