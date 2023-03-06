Telugu actor Allu Arjun’s frenzied fandom has reached new heights after the roaring success of his 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. The Telugu-language action drama, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, rose to be one of the highest grosser at the box office. Now, the Stylish Star has joined hands with ace filmmaker Sukumar, for the film’s sequel - Pushpa: The Rule. While fans are currently waiting with bated breath to learn the latest about Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun’s upcoming projects have also been hitting the headlines lately.

On March 4, the Telugu star in a tweet shared his excitement about collaborating with Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, for an upcoming film. He wrote, “Been looking forward to this combination for quite some time now. Sandeep Reddy Vanga Garu’s magic is something that personally touches me. Hopefully, we will make a memorable film that will be remembered for a long long time.”

Been looking forward for this combination for quite some time now . @imvangasandeep garu’s magic is something that personally touches me . Hopefully we give a memorable film that will be remembered for a long long time . pic.twitter.com/i24uOyoFkI— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) March 4, 2023

In a follow-up Twitter thread, Allu Arjun also thanked producer Bhushan Kumar and T-Series for bankrolling the film, paving the way for the “magic to happen.” The untitled film will mark Allu Arjun’s first collaboration with Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

The director is already busy shooting for his upcoming film Spirit, starring Baahubali fame Prabhas. He is also juggling dates with Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor’s next cinematic venture Animal. Reports claim that Sandeep will begin working with Allu Arjun, after the wrap-up of Spirit.

Allu Arjun’s lineup of films does not end here. Apart from Pushpa 2, and Sandeep’s untitled project, the actor has also been roped in for filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas’ forthcoming film. According to an exclusive report by Pinkvilla, “Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas are planning to reunite for the fourth time. The actor has given his verbal nod but is yet to sign on the dotted line.” Sources further claim that Trivikram’s next cinematic venture with Allu Arjun will go on floors in 2024, after the release of Pushpa 2.

Earlier, it was reported that Allu Arjun was also in discussions with filmmaker Atlee for appearing in a cameo role in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan. Now, the 40-year-old has reportedly turned down the role.

Meanwhile, coming back to Pushpa 2, it has been reported that the shooting has been shifted from Vizag to Hyderabad recently. If sources are to be believed, then the Allu Arjun-starrer will also be shot exclusively in Bangkok, and Thailand. An intense fight sequence is also expected. Pushpa 2’s release date has not been unveiled as of yet.

