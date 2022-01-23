After Pushpa, Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Perform An Item Song For Vijay Devarakonda's Liger?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took the country by storm with her dance number Oo Antava for Allu Arjun’s Pushpa. The song, which is composed by the music maestro Devi Sri Prasad and sung by Indravathi Chauhan, marked Samantha’s first special song of her career. The song became an instant hit and fans have been showering Samantha with love. As Oo Antava continues to be a rage among music lovers, Samantha is reportedly already eyeing her second item song.

According to Telugu 360, as reported by Pinkvilla, Samantha is in talks for an item song for Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger. The film is directed by Puri Jagannadh and it is reported that the filmmaker has considered the Majili star for a song in the movie. However, it is still to see if Samantha signs the dotted lines. If she does say a yes to the song, it would also be interesting to see how much she charges for it, given that recent reports claimed Samantha billed Oo Antava for Rs 5 crore.

Liger stars Vijay and Ananya Panday in the lead. The film, backed by Charmme Kaur and Dharma Productions, marks Vijay’s Bollywood debut. The film has been shot in different cities, including a schedule in the US. Liger also features former boxing champion, Mike Tyson.

As for Samantha, the actress was last seen in The Family Man. Samantha has a bunch of movies in the pipeline. These include Shaakuntalam and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. She also has director duo Hari and Harish’s Yashoda in the making. Samantha will also begin work on her international debut film, Arrangements of Love.

Besides work, Samantha has also been in the news for her private life. Last year, she and Naga Chaitanya issued a joint statement announcing their separation. However, the actress recently pulled down the post, leading to speculations of reconciliation.

