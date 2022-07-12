After Pushpa: The Rise's Massive Success, Its Sequel To Be Made at This Cost

Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise was a smash hit across the country and it made him a pan-India star. Apart from the storyline of the film, the film got popular on social media for Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Oo Antava song and Allu Arjun’s iconic slipper step in Srivalli. Now, the audience has been eagerly waiting for the sequel to the film. As the film is gearing up to start its production, the budget has been revealed.

According to reports by Great Andhra, the total budget for the film has been set at a staggering Rs 350 crores. After the success of the first part, Pushpa: The Rise, Allu Arjun and Sukumar have already quoted a higher fee.

Allu Arjun, who took around 45 crores for the first part, has now asked for Rs 90 crore as remuneration along with a stake in profits. By the end of the film’s business, he might earn around 100 crores.

The filmmaker Sukumar, who took Rs 18 cr for the first film, has now quoted approximately Rs 45 to 50 crore for this project. Another 50 to 75 crore has been set for the other actors and technicians.

It also said that many Bollywood corporate companies have also come forward and showed their keen interest to come on board for the second part. Apart from this, OTT platforms are also competing with each other for the digital rights of the movie.

It was also reported that Pushpa 2 will begin shooting in August this year. The pre-production of the film is in full swing. The high budget has left Prabhas’ Saaho and Baahubali films behind. People have been eagerly waiting for the film to go on floors.

Pushpa: The Rise revolves around a labour named Pushpa, who enters and rises in the world of red sandalwood smuggling. As he grew in the business, it infuriated some powerful forces in the process.

