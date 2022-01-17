After Pushpa's Success, Hindi Dubbed Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo to Release in Theatres on Jan 26

Actor Allu Arjun is currently riding on the success of Pushpa: The Rise. Released in theatres, across the country, on December 17, the film is still running successfully across the globe. In just four weeks, the film has grossed over Rs 300 crore at the box office worldwide. Pushpa: The Rise has become a raging hit across the globe and cashing in popularity, now the makers of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo have decided to dub the film in Hindi. The Hindi version of Arjun's superhit film is slated to hit the screens in India later this month, on January 26. Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo was released in theatres in 2020 and it ended up being one of the highest-grossing films of the year. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was a commercial entertainer, and the film is currently streaming on Netflix.

Considering Pushpa's success, the makers have planned to release the movie, Ala Vaikunthapuuramuloo in Hindi too and this is no rumour as trade analyst Taran Adarsh has confirmed the news via his Twitter handle. Posting the poster of Ala Vaikunthapuuramuloo, Taran wrote, "Allu Arjun: After 'Pushpa', Now Hindi dubbed version Of 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' in cinemas.” In the tweet, he further mentioned that after the historic success of Pushpa Hindi, Arjun's much-loved and hugely successful Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has been dubbed in Hindi. Taran also revealed that the release date of the Hindi version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, across Indian cinemas, is Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

ALLU ARJUN: AFTER 'PUSHPA', NOW HINDI DUBBED VERSION OF 'ALA VAIKUNTHAPURRAMULOO' IN CINEMAS… After the historic success of #PushpaHindi, #AlluArjun's much-loved and hugely successful #Telugu film #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo has been dubbed in #Hindi and will release in *cinemas*. pic.twitter.com/1jqkcqCEzI— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 17, 2022

Pushpa: The Rise narrates the story of Pushpa Raj, who went from being a daily labourer to a syndicate head. Set against the backdrop of a red sandalwood area in Andhra Pradesh’s Seshachalam forest, the music, iconic style of the star cast, dialogue delivery, and all other elements of the film are top-notch. Apart from Arjun, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles.

The sequel of the film, Pushpa: The Rule is slated to release in December 2022.

