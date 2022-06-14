After Quitting Kundali Bhagya, Dheeraj Dhoopar To Romance Surbhi Chandna In New Show

Days after quitting Kundali Bhagya, Dheeraj Dhoopar has reportedly signed a new show. Yes, if recent reports are to be believed, Dheeraj will be soon romancing Surbhi Chandna in Saurabh Tewari’s next show which has been tentatively titled Sherdil Shergill (SS).

While there is no official announcement regarding the same so far, reports claim that the shooting of the show is likely to begin in the next two weeks. “The story is a breakaway from usual saas-bahu sagas. SS is a rom-com revolving around two individuals from different backgrounds and ideologies. While Dheeraj is the privileged one Surbhi will play a self-made woman. It will be interesting to see how their paths cross and they fall in love eventually. The unit is expected to commence the shoot in a couple of weeks,” a source cited by E-Times said.

Meanwhile, Dheeraj recently talked about his exit from Kundali Bhagya and mentioned how Karan and Dheeraj had almost become alike in these years. “I still can’t believe that I am no longer a part of Kundali Bhagya. The feeling is yet to sink in. Karan and Dheeraj are alike and hence, there is no way that I can be separated from Karan. I am bidding adieu to KB with a heavy heart but as I said, the time is opportune to embark on a new journey both for the show and me,” he told E-Times.

“KB (Kundali Bhagya) has given me name, fame and stardom. I am very attached to my character Karan Luthra. But moving on from the show was the demand of the script and the need of the hour. The makers and I mutually and amicably arrived at this conclusion,” Dheeraj added.

While Dheeraj Dhoopar has been replaced by Shakti Arora in Kundali Bhagya, some reports also claim that the former might return to Ekta Kapoor’s show in a few months after finishing the shoot for his other projects. However, there is no official comment on the same from Dheeraj so far.

