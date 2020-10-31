After Rahul Vaidya's Nepotism Remark, Kumar Sanu Says He was Against Jaan Doing Bigg Boss 14

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya’s remark of Nepotism on Jaan Kumar Sanu doesn’t go well with his parents. First, Jaan’s mother Rita Bhattacharya slammed Rahul Vaidya for his remark and now Jaan’s father, the popular playback singer Kumar Sanu expressed his disappointment on this remark of Rahul.

In a 3 minute video shared by Spotboye on Instagram, Kumar Sanu can be heard praising his son as he said that he is quite good and helpful in normal life. However, in Bigg Boss house there is lots of pressure that tend him to say such things which he shouldn’t. He further said that his mother has given him very good upbringing.

The legendary singer also revealed that he was not in favour of Jaan going to Bigg Boss house and it was his own decision to enter the show as he is a very big fan. He further reacted to Rahul’s remark and stated he felt extremely insulted to hear such remarks after spending 4 decades in the industry.

He can be heard saying, “Rahul Vaidya you are like my son and you sing really well. I have heard you a lot of times. But somebody’s parents are separated and you make him realise that again and again, it will definitely hurt the sentiments of that person and he will react to it.”

He also said that it’s very normal that two people met don’t get along and they get separated, but if he leaves game aside and keeps dragging personal life then it’s not a good thing. He further said that he wants both of them to remain in the game.

Meanwhile, the new promo dropped by the channel of Saturday weekend ka war shows the host of the show Salman Khan slamming Rahul for his comments on nepotism and saying that Bigg Boss isn’t the platform to bring in nepotism.