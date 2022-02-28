After Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Mahajan, Singer Mika Singh to Feature on Swayamwar?

Popular singer Mika Singh has joined the list of celebrities who have performed their Swayamwar on reality TV shows. The singer is now planning to find his life partner via a TV show, according to a source quoted by the Times of India.

The upcoming reality show will be identical to swayamwar shows in the past and is expected to go on air in the coming months. However, Mika will only get engaged on the show, and there will be no announcement regarding his marriage.

In the past, celebrities such as Rakhi Sawant, Mallika Sherawat, Ratan Rajput, and Rahul Mahajan have performed swayamwar on television. Mika Singh is extremely popular among the youth and has also been linked to a lot of controversies.

According to the source, the upcoming show will be quite entertaining and all the preparations have been completed. The format of the show has been meticulously planned and controversy queen Rakhi Sawant is also expected to be a part of it.

Advertisement

Mika Singh and Rakhi Sawant have been at odds for a long time as the singer had forcibly kissed Rakhi Sawant at a party, and the two of them had a long fight as a result.

However, both the celebs eventually ironed out their differences, the reason Rakhi Sawant may also be a part of the upcoming show.

Mika Singh has given his voice to a range of hits in Bollywood such as Singh is King, Aapka Kya Hoga, Gandi Baat, Jumme Ki Raat, Aaj Ki Party, Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag and much more. He was born in Durgapur, West Bengal as Amrik Singh and is the younger brother of veteran singer Daler Mehndi. The singer’s father Ajmer Singh was also a classical musician.

In 2016, Mika Singh performed at his largest outdoor concert in Birmingham, the UK with a crowd of 80,000.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.