After Ramayan and Mahabharat, 5 Iconic DD National Shows that Deserve Re-run

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown beginning from March 24 in order to curb the spread of deadly coronavirus. After the announcement was made, people started floating the request that this might be an apt time to re-run the iconic Ramayan and Mahabharat shows.

On Friday, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar announced that both the TV shows will be re-run on Doordarshan channel due to its popular demand.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, he said, “Happy to announce that on public demand, we are starting retelecast of 'Ramayana' from tomorrow, Saturday March 28 in DD National, One episode in morning 9 am to 10 am, another in the evening 9 pm to 10 pm. @narendramodi @PIBIndia @DDNational"

In another tweet, he mentioned the timings of the iconic Mahabharat show, “Happy to announce that @DD_Bharati will relay from tomorrow Saturday 28th March popular serial Mahabharat at 12 noon and 7 pm everyday. @narendramodi @PIB_India @DDNewslive @BJP4India @BJP4Maharashtra #StayAwareStaySafe #IndiaFightsCoronavirus"

While these two shows will be re-running on Doordarshan National channel, we take a look at the five iconic shows that can be telecast again during this period:

Shaktiman

Shaktiman, is considered as one of the first Hindi speaking TV superhero shows. The show was a super hit and went on to complete a run of 520 episodes till 2005. Show’s producer Mukesh Khanna played the role of Shaktimaan and his alter ego Pandit Gangadhar Vidhyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastri, who happens to be a photojournalist.

Flop Show

The Indian Television sitcom was first aired on DD on October 31, 1989. The show was a satire on socio-cultural problems faced by the common man in India at the time. The 10-episode show was written and directed by Jaspal Bhatti. He also played the main character in the show.

Saans

The show, which was tagged as being way ahead of its time showed a love triangle. Kanwaljit Singh and Neena Gupta starrer was much loved by critics and fans alike. There was also a controversy around the show wherein Neena was accused of endorsing adultery in the society.

Hasratein

Termed as one of the most progressive shows in the history of Indian Television, Hasratein was based on extramarital relationships. It was based on Marathi novel Adhantari. It showcased how a married working woman leaves her husband and gets into a relationship with her married boss.

Kora Kagaz

Another show which was ahead of its time, showcased how a woman refuses to reunite with her husband who had abandoned her on their wedding night. The show was conceived by Aasha Parekh and is till date regarded as one of the best shows in the history of Indian Television.

