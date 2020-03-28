After Ramayan, BR Chopra's Mahabharat to Re-telecast from Today

With Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar announcing the retelecast of the popular television serial of the 1980s, Ramayan on Doordarshan during the 21-day national lockdown, social media users requested for retelecast of Mahabharat.

People seem to be having a rush of nostalgia about these serials, which used to dominate the television in the late 1980s and early 1990s. These epics aired on Doordarshan kept people glued to their TV sets. Everybody used to watch "Ramayan" and "Mahabharat" together with their friends and family. Those who didn't have television at home used to visit neighbours to make sure they didn't miss a single episode.

Now with Ramanand Sagar's "Ramayan" being retelecast, everybody is eagerly waiting to watch it again, which reflects from their social media posts. Amid the nationwide lockdown, people confined to their homes have ample time to sit and watch hour-long episodes daily.

Considering the popular demand, Prakash Javdekar, Minister of Information and Broadcast announced that Mahabharat will also return. "Happy to announce that @DD_Bharati will relay from tomorrow Saturday 28th March popular serial Mahabharat at 12 noon and 7 pm everyday," he tweeted.

Two episodes of the iconic mythological serials of the 80s will be broadcasted everyday. One episode of Ramayan will be telecasted in the morning from 9am to 10am and another in evening from 9pm to 10pm. Meanwhile, BR Chopra's Mahabharat will also be re-telecasted from today at 12 noon and 7 pm.

BR Chopra's Mahabharat featured Nitish Bhardwaj as Krishna and Roopa Ganguly as Draupadi, with Gajendra Chauhan, Praveen Kumar, Arjun, Sameer Chitre and Sanjeev Chitre as the Pandavas, and Punit Issar playing Duryodhana. The show ran originally from 2 October 1988 to 24 June 1990.

(with inputs from IANS)

