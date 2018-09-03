English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
karnataka municipal elections 2018
All Urban Local Bodies
total89/105
BJP30
INC37
JDS17
OTH5
Municipal Corporation
total3/3
BJP1
INC1
JDS1
OTH
City Council
total22/29
BJP7
INC9
JDS5
OTH1
Town Council
total45/53
BJP15
INC18
JDS9
OTH3
Town Panchayat
total19/20
BJP7
INC9
JDS2
OTH1
Shimoga
Wards34/35
BJP20
INC7
JDS1
OTH6
Mysore
Wards46/65
BJP18
INC10
JDS13
OTH5
Tumkur
Wards35/35
BJP12
INC10
JDS10
OTH3
After Ranbir Kapoor Clicked Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Turns Photographer for Nick Jonas; See Pics
The Bollywood couple are taking social media on spot. Take a look!
Image Courtesy: Instagram
It wouldn't be wrong to say that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all over social media with news about their romance. The two started making headlines last year when they first appeared together at the Met Gala. Since then the two have taken the internet by storm and netizens can't stop gushing over them. From their dating to their engagement, everything around and about the couple goes viral in an instant.
Recently, the American singer shared picture of himself with picturesque mountains in the backdrop. The picture was clicked by none other than Priyanka Chopra. captioning the picture Nick wrote, “A man and the mountains. @priyankachopra.”
Well, Priyanka is not the only one to click his beau. Of late Alia has been sharing her pictures clicked by rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. The two are currently shooting for their upcoming film Brahmastra directed by Ayan Mukerji.
Take a look!
Joining them are Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who have never officially confirmed their relationship but are constantly spotted together and their constant social PDA has a different tale to tell. The couple's wedding rumours are on rife and is said that they might tie the knot in late November.
Coming back to Priyanka and Nick, the two along with their families and close friends, had gathered in Mumbai for pre-wedding festivities, including a traditional 'roka' ceremony, on August 18.
On the work front while Priyanka is shooting her new Hindi film The Sky Is Pink, Nick recently released a song with Robin Schulz called Right Now, whichmay or may not have some hidden messages for his bride-to-be.
