After Ranbir Kapoor Clicked Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Turns Photographer for Nick Jonas; See Pics

A man and the mountains. @priyankachopra A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Sep 2, 2018 at 4:12pm PDT

It wouldn't be wrong to say that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all over social media with news about their romance. The two started making headlines last year when they first appeared together at the Met Gala. Since then the two have taken the internet by storm and netizens can't stop gushing over them. From their dating to their engagement, everything around and about the couple goes viral in an instant.Recently, the American singer shared picture of himself with picturesque mountains in the backdrop. The picture was clicked by none other than Priyanka Chopra. captioning the picture Nick wrote, “A man and the mountains. @priyankachopra.”Well, Priyanka is not the only one to click his beau. Of late Alia has been sharing her pictures clicked by rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. The two are currently shooting for their upcoming film Brahmastra directed by Ayan Mukerji.Take a look!Joining them are Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who have never officially confirmed their relationship but are constantly spotted together and their constant social PDA has a different tale to tell. The couple's wedding rumours are on rife and is said that they might tie the knot in late November.Coming back to Priyanka and Nick, the two along with their families and close friends, had gathered in Mumbai for pre-wedding festivities, including a traditional 'roka' ceremony, on August 18.On the work front while Priyanka is shooting her new Hindi film The Sky Is Pink, Nick recently released a song with Robin Schulz called Right Now, whichmay or may not have some hidden messages for his bride-to-be.