After Rannvijay Singha and Neha Dhupia, Raftaar Not a Part of Roadies This Year; Here is Why

After Rannvijay Singha, Neha Dhupia and Nikhil Chinapa quit Roadies ahead of its 18th season, another prominent member will also be skipping the show. Gang leader Raftaar has confirmed that he will not be a part of the show. On the other hand, Roadies will be following a new format altogether with these four members gone. The show will now have gang leaders now, instead, a single host will be taking the game forward with the contestants. Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been roped in for this role.

Raftaar had joined Roadies in 2018 with the Xtreme season and in a year, he won a season with his teammate Arun Sharma. Last season, Varun Sood had replaced Raftaar as the gang leader because the latter had prior commitments.

However, Raaftar said that even if the format had remained the same, he would have skipped it. Talking to indianexpress.com, he revealed, “I had already said no to the season before these changes took place. I can’t talk about it but I have signed up for something else." He also told the publication that he is producing a film with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, which is his priority right now.

He had announced this in 2020 and shared a post with the actor on his Instagram handle.

Talking about Sonu Sood taking over as the host, he said that the actor will bring a new look and wished the team good luck for the new season. He then added, “However, one can also not deny the 18 years of legacy Rann bhai has left."

Meanwhile, the shoot for the latest season of MTV Roadies is supposed to begin in South Africa soon and is expected to hit our television screens in March.

