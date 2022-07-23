After Ranveer Singh, Bhagya Lakshmi Fame Annkit Bhatia’s Nude Photoshoot from 2017 Goes Viral

Other than his impeccable versatility in acting, Ranveer Singh is known for his unique fashion choices. He has created havoc on the internet with his recent nude photoshoot for a magazine and has been trending ever since. After his photoshoot, social media has dug out other celebrities who have gone naked for a photo shoot. In the past actors kike Milind Soman, Rahul Khanna and many other celebrities’ photos did rounds on the internet. But not many are aware that back in 2017, television actor Annkit Bhatia, who is currently seen in Bhagya Lakshmi, also shot for a similar photoshoot.

Annkit, who is known for his role as antagonist Balwinder in the show, did a photoshoot with Uttaran fame Tina Datta and the pictures were just too hot to handle. The actor left netizens stunned with his photo as this blast from the past has surfaced on the internet once again.

Talking about Ranveer’s viral photos, which are on a magazine’s cover. The Simmba actor showed off his chiselled and toned body. Ranveer even flaunted his abs. In some pictures, he stroked pose with just black leather underwear showing off his jaw-dropping physique. The photos have received mixed reactions from people. While some hailed the bold photo shoot, it has also sparked a meme fest on social media.

Meanwhile, Annkit Bhatia made his small screen debut in Bhagya Lakshmi. He has been playing a role of a notorious villain in the show.

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh recently made his OTT debut with Netflix’s interactive special Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls. The actor is currently working on Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt. Ranveer will also work with Rohit Shetty in Cirkus, alongside Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma.

