After Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty to Team Up With Salman Khan for an Action Cop Drama?

After delivering a mega hit in Simmba, Rohit Shetty is reportedly planning to collaborate with superstar Salman Khan. The untitled film is expected to go on floors by the end of this year and will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, reports Mumbai Mirror."Rohit and Sajid have met a couple of times to not just discuss the possibilities of collaborating on a film with Salman in the lead but also on the content," a source told the publication."Among the many ideas they have been discussed, one is a spin-off to the character of Devi Lal Singh aka Devil from 'Kick', Sajid Nadiadwala's successful directorial debut. The 2014 film had an open ending with Salman's character donning the khaki uniform. If the idea materialises as planned, it could be the take-off for Rohit Shetty's film," the source added.On the other hand, Rohit is all set to collaborate with Akshay Kumar for Sooryavanshi, in which the Rustom actor will play ATS Chief.Meanwhile, Simmba, also starring Sara Ali Khan, revolves around Sangram Bhalerao who becomes a crusader of women's safety after a girl he treats as his younger sister gets raped. It has been co-produced by Rohit and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.