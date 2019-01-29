LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

After Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty to Team Up With Salman Khan for an Action Cop Drama?

After Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan is reportedly teaming up with Rohit Shetty for an action cop drama.

News18.com

Updated:January 29, 2019, 3:59 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
After Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty to Team Up With Salman Khan for an Action Cop Drama?
Image courtesy: Instagram
After delivering a mega hit in Simmba, Rohit Shetty is reportedly planning to collaborate with superstar Salman Khan. The untitled film is expected to go on floors by the end of this year and will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, reports Mumbai Mirror.

"Rohit and Sajid have met a couple of times to not just discuss the possibilities of collaborating on a film with Salman in the lead but also on the content," a source told the publication.

"Among the many ideas they have been discussed, one is a spin-off to the character of Devi Lal Singh aka Devil from 'Kick', Sajid Nadiadwala's successful directorial debut. The 2014 film had an open ending with Salman's character donning the khaki uniform. If the idea materialises as planned, it could be the take-off for Rohit Shetty's film," the source added.

On the other hand, Rohit is all set to collaborate with Akshay Kumar for Sooryavanshi, in which the Rustom actor will play ATS Chief.

Meanwhile, Simmba, also starring Sara Ali Khan, revolves around Sangram Bhalerao who becomes a crusader of women’s safety after a girl he treats as his younger sister gets raped. It has been co-produced by Rohit and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

Follow @news18movies for more


Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram