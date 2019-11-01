Take the pledge to vote

After Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor Trains to be Cricketer for Jersey

Upon bagging the role in the Bollywood remake of 'Jersey', Shahid said, " It is a wonderful, inspiring and personal human journey that I connected with deeply."

November 1, 2019
After Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor Trains to be Cricketer for Jersey
Shahid Kapoor will play a cricketer in 'Jersey'

Actor Shahid Kapoor is preparing hard for the Hindi remake of Telegu film "Jersey". He has started training to hone his cricketing skills for the role of a cricketer in the movie.

Talking about the film, Shahid said: "It took me some time to decide what to do next after 'Kabir Singh'. But the minute I saw 'Jersey', I knew I wanted it to be my next. It is a wonderful inspiring and personal human journey that I connected with deeply. "

According to a source, Shahid is "learning the ropes of playing a cricketer on screen by regularly going for the cricket sessions."

Also, the film's shoot will start in Chandigarh this month.

A picture of Shahid taking cricket training is out. In the image, he is seen holding a bat in his hands.

"Jersey" will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanauri who helmed the original as well. Produced by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill, Dil Raju, the film is scheduled to release on August 28,2020.

Sharing the first picture of Shahid from his training session, Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, "Shahid Kapoor begins prep for the role of a cricketer in the #Hindi remake of #Telugu film #Jersey... The #Hindi version will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also helmed the original #Telugu version, starring Nani... 28 Aug 2020 release."

(With inputs from IANS)

