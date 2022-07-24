After Ranveer Singh, Vishnu Vishal Drops 'Almost' Nude Pics To Join The Trend

Ranveer Singh recently left everyone stunned with his latest photoshoot in which the actor was seen posing completely naked. The pictures set social media on fire and went viral in a short time. However, looks like Ranveer’s naked pictures have also initiated a trend on social media to post similar pictures.

Days after, actor Vishnu Vishal took to his Instagram account and dropped a series of sizzling pictures in which he was seen lying naked on his bed. In the caption, the actor revealed that the pictures were clicked by his wife-badminton player Jwala Gutta. “Well… joining the trend! ALMOST! P.S Also when wife @jwalagutta1 turns photographer…” he wrote.

Earlier, television actor Annkit Bhatia, known for playing the role of Balwinder in Bhagya Lakshmi was also seen nude for a photoshoot. Bhatia had his nude photoshoot done in 2018 in which he was seen flaunting his chiseled bare body look with abs and jaw-dropping physique. He was accompanied by actress Tina Dutta in the bold photoshoot. His pictures also went viral on social media right after Ranveer’s pictures were shared.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor reacted to Ranveer Singh getting trolled for his nude photoshoot. During an event, Arjun mentioned that one should be allowed to be oneself and added that his Gunday co-star is never pretentious. “When he comes in, there’s warmth, there’s enjoyment, there’s energy. Woh unki personality ka extension hain. Unki marzi hain, unka social media. Unhe sahi lagta hain iss waqt to be in that way that he wants to be. He wants to celebrate being comfortable in his own skin. I think we should respect that. Having an opinion is fair. I think trolls ko importance deni hi nahi chahiye zindagi mein because Kuch toh log kahenge, unka kaam hain kehna. Aapko jo theek lagta hain, aapko karna chahiye,” he said.

