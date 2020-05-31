After Rashami Desai and Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria Opens Up About Naagin 4 Cancellation

Producer Ekta Kapoor recently confirmed that Naagin 4 is going to end soon. Among those surprised are cast members including Vijayendra Kumeria, though he says as an actor he is always prepared for such surprises.

"When I got to know I was of course taken aback for a moment. Then in the next few moments, I was fine as it has to happen with every show. So as an actor, I am always prepared for such surprises. I am sure something good will be coming my way," Vijayendra said.

"It was a short but a very special experience to work for Balaji as I always wanted to. My wish came true. About Ekta ma'am, I would say that she is the best and it was sweet of her to come out with this video, not every producer does that," he said.

The Chhoti Bahu star is keen on doing a web series now.

Meanwhile,Ekta had thanked her show's actors in a video. She said, "We are ending Naagin 4 and then getting back to Naagin 5 immediately."





Nia Sharma, who was the lead in the show told Times of India, "Honestly speaking, I can’t complain because the television industry is badly affected and we don’t know when the shoots will resume. When you restart shoots after two-three months, you would want to begin on a fresh note. In such a situation, I, too, would have taken a similar decision."

Rashami Desai, on the other hand, had taken to Twitter to write,



“As it’s said a wonderful heart is a magnet for miracles and that Sparkling heart is you @ektarkapoor Thank you for having me unfortunately I couldn’t be seen more but fortunate enough to know there’s a long way to go.. Thank you for having me in #Naagin4 @BTL #AlwaysGrateful (sic).”

