After Rashami Desai, Nia Sharma to Leave Naagin 4?

Recently it was reported that post the lockdown, Rashami Desai will be exiting popular TV Show Naagin 4. Now, as per fresh reports, not just Rashami, but show's lead actress Nia Sharma will also be shown the door for the current season.

The makers of the show are trying to bring down the budget and hence they are looking forward to revamping the plot and changing the cast.

"The channel and the producers are wanting to bring the budget down as we know how crunched the market is as of now. And both Nia & Rashami are expensive resources. So, a mutual decision has been taken to let go of their characters on show," ABP quoted a source as saying.

However, there has been no official confirmation about the same.

The coronavirus pandemic has had a detrimental impact on the entertainment industry. Several TV shows have been shut and the payments of TV actors are due from many producers.

The COVID-19 situation has led to the termination of many shows. Sony, for instance, terminated Isharon Isharon Mein, Beyhadh 2 and Patiala Babes, saying these shows could not shoot their logical end as work remains suspended for the foreseeable future. Similarly, Star Plus ended Nazar 2 and Dil Jaise Dhadke Dhadakane Do.

Highlighting the plight of small screen actors following Manmeet's suicide, Nia had recently shared a post on Instagram. She wrote, "I know many of my actor friends who haven't been paid since last year or more. With rents and EMIs mounting, work this year clearly being halted indefinitely, everyone's losing patience somewhere."

"I'd just like to make a humble request on behalf of my fellow actors/friends and others that their dues be paid ASAP so that we're not waking up to more such suicide stories a few days or a month later," she posted.

