After Rashmika Mandanna And Kapil Sharma, Deepika Padukone Joins 'Mega Blockbuster,' See Poster

After Rashmika Mandanna and Kapil Sharma, Deepika Padukone has joined the cast of ‘Mega Blockbuster.’ On Friday, the actress shared her poster from the upcoming project, which is said to be a promotional ad campaign.

In the poster, Deepika looks in a cheerful mood as she stuns in a floral pink suit. Sharing the poster on her official Instagram account, Deepika wrote, “Surprise! #TrailerOut4thSept #MegaBlockbuster.”

Earlier, Kapil took to Instagram to confirm his presence in ‘Mega Blockbuster’. Similar posters were shared by Rashmika Mandanna, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi and Rohit Sharma as well, leaving fans confused about the secret project.

Fans were initially excited when Kapil shared the poster, assuming it was the announcement of a new film. “Another film, great going Sharmaji,” read a comment. In the poster, we see Kapil Sharma wearing a bright orange abstract shirt. He flashes a big smile towards the camera with his arms folded. He appears to be wearing a wig in the same. The poster introduces Kapil’s character without revealing much and reads the movie titled alongside ‘trailer releases 4th September.’ However, as the other stars and even cricketers shared their posters too, many speculated it was a promotional campaign for some brand.

Cricketers Rohit Sharma and Sourav Ganguly too shared their respective posters with the same title. Sharing his experience of shooting for the project, Sourav Ganguly noted, “It wass fun shooting for it! The new Mega Blockbuster is releasing soon! ​#TrailerOut4thSept #MegaBlockbuster.”

