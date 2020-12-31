After Recovering from Heart Attack, Remo D'Souza Calls Salman Khan a 'Gem'

Choreographer-filmmaker Remo D’Souza has successfully recovered and returned home from the hospital. Remo, who suffered a major heart attack recently, remembers how the diagnosis came as a huge shock to him. He is known for directing films like ABCD: Any Body Can Dance, Race 3 and Street Dancer 3D. In addition to his dancing, Remo is known for his fit and agile personality.

During a recent interaction with Bombay Times, Remo recalled the day he suffered the cardiac arrest. Remo started feeling unwell when he reached the gym for a workout that day. He cancelled the training regime and returned home with his wife Lizelle. Remo pressed the lift button and took the elevator for going up. He started coughing as soon as he stepped out of the lift. When Lizelle glanced at his smart watch, which monitors heartbeat, the screen prompted, “Are you not well?”

Remo recalled that at the time, the pain he felt was something he had never experienced in his life before. When they reached the hospital, the doctors informed them that it’s a major heart attack. Remo, calling it the most frightening day of his life, revealed his right artery had a 100% blockage. “Usually, a normal human heart works at 55% and when I was taken to the hospital, it was working only 25%,” he was quoted by the portal as saying.

Remo mentioned how Salman Khan came to the rescue of his family at the time. He said they call him an angel as he has a heart of gold. He added that they have worked together and he knows the kind of a gem that the actor is. Remo mentioned that although they don't talk much on a daily basis, Lizelle has a great rapport with Salman. She called him as soon as Remo was rushed to the hospital. Salman ensured that he was taken good care of through the six days Remo was in the hospital. Earlier, Lizelle posted a heart-touching note to celebrate Remo’s recovery and homecoming. She thanked Salman for ‘emotional support’. "I have worked with him and I know the kind of a gem that he is," Remo shared about Salman.