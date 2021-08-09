After Rekha, Randhir Kapoor to Feature in Promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin?

After Rekha, Randhir Kapoor will reportedly be seen in the promo of popular television show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. A source informed Pinkvilla, “Randhir Kapoor is truly a legend. We all know how Rekha’s appearance on the show has created magic. With Rekha narrating the story in her melodic voice and singing the beautiful song made it really impressive. They are willing to recreate the magic of the beautiful song and take the viewers on a trip back in time. The discussion for the same is being worked out..but if this does happen it is going to be magical on all levels!”

In the last promo, Rekha was seen revealing the upcoming twist in the daily soap. The actress was also seen promoting the show before its launch in October, 2020.

Speaking about getting Rekha onboard to reveal the big twist, producer Rajesh Ram Singh told IANS, “Viewers have showered us with love and affection since the day Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has gone on air. Over a period of time, this love has only grown and people are connecting with the characters and the storyline on an altogether different level. With this upcoming twist on the show, we will be offering our audience another perspective and a peek into the emotional turmoil of our central characters."

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin brings out a love triangle between Patralekha (Aishwarya Sharma), Sai(Ayesha Singh) and Virat (Neil Bhatt).

