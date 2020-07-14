After Rekha's Bungalow, Zoya Akhtar's Building Sealed as Precautionary Measure

A few days after the BMC sealed actress Rekha's bungalow in the Bandstand area of Bandra locality, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's building has been sealed as well.

Rekha's bungalow was sealed by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation after a security guard tested positive for Covid-19. Zoya's building is right next to it and has been sealed as a precautionary measure.

"This area has been declared as 'Containment Area' as a resident is found positive in coronavirus test. The entry to this area is restricted and violation of rules is punishable," read a notice on Zoya's building.

Rekha's bungalow named Sea Springs was declared a containment zone a few days ago and BMC had sanitised the locality completely.

The bungalow normally has two security guards on duty. One of them has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a timesofindia.indiatimes.com report. The website added that the infected member of Rekha's staff is currently undergoing treatment at a facility in Bandra Kurla Complex.

After Rekha, Sara Ali Khan is the latest Bollywood celebrity whose staff has been affected by Covid-19. Earlier, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, and Boney and Janhvi Kapoor, have reported that members of their staff have been infected by the coronavirus.

On Saturday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek were also tested positive for Covid-19. The actors have been admitted to Nanavati hospital in Mumbai. Abhishek tweeted that they have mild symptoms.