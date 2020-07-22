After Resigning from 'Bollywood', Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha Announces He'll Continue Making More Movies

Last night, acclaimed filmmaker Anubhav Sinha sent the world in a state of panic with his shocking Twitter statement.

Sinha, who is known for making films like Article 15 and Thappad, announced his resignation from Bollywood yesterday. He wrote, “ENOUGH!!! I hereby resign from Bollywood. Whatever the fuck that means.”

His tweets, however, left fans questioning if Sinha would actually stop making movies. In his latest Twitter thread, he reacted to the ongoing speculations by attaching a report from Mumbai Mirror. He clarified, “Of course I will only make movies. In fact more. But I am dramatically changing my own logistics that will be as shitless as possible. Will tell you more in times to come.”

The director’s social media posts are as intrepid as his films and he holds no qualms when speaking his mind. His fellow colleagues, including filmmaker Sudhir Mishra and Hansal Mehta also stepped forward in support of Sinha’s statements.

In one of the follow-up tweets that Sinha wrote under the username Anubhav Sinha (Not Bollywood), the director also mentioned that he just knows about wanting to make movies.

In a series of tweets, Sinha went on to establish that there is no jealousy of any nature between him and his contemporaries.

.@anubhavsinha says there is no professional jealousy among his contemporaries such as @mehtahansal, @anuragkashyap72: 'We are driven by our films, not their rewards' | #AnubhavSinhahttps://t.co/LCrPdVOHNN — Firstpost (@firstpost) July 22, 2020

Sudhir Mishra wrote, “Bollywood is a synonym for a life style. Necessarily independent cinema is not a promotional vehicle for a life style.”

Bollywood a a synonym for a life style . Necessarily independent cinema is not a promotional vehicle for a life style . https://t.co/ah2i63uPI6 — Sudhir Mishra (@IAmSudhirMishra) July 22, 2020

Sinha added, “Hindi films will” and “Bollywood was” in other posts that followed.