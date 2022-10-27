After Rishabh Shetty's Kantara, Another Kannada Film 'Head Bush' Sparks Major Controversy

Kannada actor Dhananjaya’s popular movie ‘Head bush’ has landed in a controversy over the depiction of folk art form ‘Veeragase’. The movie, based on the book Dadagiriya Dinagalu (My days in the underworld) by Agni Sridhar on the Bengaluru underworld in the 1970s and 80s, has received flak from Karaga Utsava Samithi members, Veeragase folk dancers, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Bajrang Dal, who have objected to representation of Veeragase and Karaga Utsava, the oldest and most popular annual festival celebrated in Bengaluru, in the film.

VHP and Bajrang Dal workers have filed a complaint against the movie at Hiriyur town police station in Chitradurga district, accusing Dhananjaya of hurting religious sentiments of the Hindu community. Minister of Kannada and Culture and the Energy Department of Karnataka, Sunil Kumar, has asked the filmmakers to make changes to the movie if indeed the Veeragase folk dance has been disrespected.

“There is a debate on social media that Veeragase dance has been insulted in the film Head Bush. Veeragase is Karnataka’s proud folk heritage. It is the responsibility of all of us to ensure that folk culture is not insulted by any entertainment medium, including film. In case, Veeragase is insulted in the movie Head Bush, the producers and directors should rethink,” tweeted Sunil Kumar.

ಹೆಡ್ ಬುಷ್ ಚಿತ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ವೀರಗಾಸೆ ಕುಣಿತಕ್ಕೆ ಅಪಮಾನವಾಗಿದೆ ಎಂಬ ಚರ್ಚೆ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮ ಹಾಗೂ ಜಾಲತಾಣದಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರಿ ಚರ್ಚೆಗೆ ಕಾರಣವಾಗಿದೆ. ವೀರಗಾಸೆ ಕನ್ನಡದ ಹೆಮ್ಮೆಯ ಜಾನಪದ ಪರಂಪರೆ. ಚಲನಚಿತ್ರವೂ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಯಾವುದೇ ಮನೋರಂಜನಾ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮದಿಂದ ಜಾನಪದ ಸಂಸ್ಕ್ರತಿಗೆ ಅವಮಾನವಾಗದಂತೆ ನೋಡಿಕೊಳ್ಳುವುದು ನಮ್ಮೆಲ್ಲರ ಜವಾಬ್ದಾರಿ. (1/2) — Sunil Kumar Karkala (@karkalasunil) October 26, 2022

Responding to complaints and controversy surrounding the film, Dhananjaya told News18, “We have not insulted Karaga Utsava and Veeragase. Both communities have expressed appreciation for the movie. I also come from a traditional family. Unseen hands are working against me. I am here to make movies, not for politics. There should be no politics, see the movie as a movie.”

A section of the internet believes that the movie is being targeted for the “progressive views” of Dhananjaya. “Have an independent thought process, do constructive work, celebrate life, let us go beyond caste, religion etc. Be fearless like Kuvempu said. This is @Dhananjayaka’s message. Which is why he is targeted,” tweeted advocate Vinay Srinivasa.

While others opined that the actor’s stand about Hindi imposition or openly supporting the teachings of B R Ambedkar and Buddha might have earned him the wrath of the right-wing ecosystem.

Actor Dhananjaya, who is a total outsider to the industry, quit his IT job at Infosys to pursue his passion for cinema. He is also the producer of Head Bush. The movie has managed to hold its own at the box office despite Kantara movie continuing its blockbuster run.

