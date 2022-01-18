After Roshni Haripriyan Das, This Actor Likely to Leave Tamil Show Bharathi Kannamma

After actor Roshni Haripriyan Das, Farina Azad is likely to leave Tamil TV soap Bharathi Kannamma, which airs on Vijay TV. While Roshni played the lead character of Kannamma in the hit TV serial, Farina still plays the antagonist Venba on the show. Tamil news portal reports suggest that soon, the show will see the exit of Farina as she is planning to star in another hit show of Colors Tamil. However, neither the actor nor the makers confirmed or denied the reports.

Farina has become a household name among the Tamil TV audience for the character of Venba in Bharathi Kannamma. With her acting skills, she had gained over 1 million followers on Instagram. Serial Bharathi Kannamma has already completed 650 episodes.

Last year in November, reports emerged that Farina will be leaving Bharathi Kannamma as she was pregnant with her first baby. However, a month after the birth of her baby, she rejoined the show and put all the speculations to the rest. Now, media reports suggest that she will soon follow Roshni and leave the Bharathi Kannamma mid-way. Bharathi Kannamma serial has been witnessing a dip in viewership after Roshni left the serial.

Tamil serial express Instagram page, which regularly shares updates from Tamil serials, has shared a post claiming that Farina will next be seen in Colors Tamil serial Abhi Tailor. Earlier, she worked in the Colors Tamil family drama Thari. Now, she is likely to star in Abhi Tailor.

Tamil serial Abhi Tailor has been airing on Colors Tamil since July 19, 2021. It has garnered immense popularity on the back of TV stars like Reshma Muralidharan and Madhan Pandian. It will be interesting to see how Farina will add more drama to this serial if she joins the cast of the show.

