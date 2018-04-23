English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Row Over The Crown's Pay Gap, Matt Smith Bats For His Queen
The actor played Prince Philip in the first two seasons of the Netflix royal drama opposite Claire Foy's Queen Elizabeth
Image: Netflix
Actor Matt Smith has opened up about the news that he was paid more than his The Crown counterpart Claire Foy, saying he supports her. He also said that the show's producers have now 'made amends' for the gender pay gap.
The actor spoke about the issue on Sunday at the world premiere of his new biopic Mapplethorpe at the Tribeca Film Festival, reports hollywoodreporter.com.
"Claire is one of my best friends, and I believe that we should be paid equally and fairly and there should be equality for all," Smith said.
"I support her completely and I'm pleased that it was resolved and they made amends for it because that what's needed to happen. Going forward, I think we should all bear in mind that we need to strive to make this better and a more even playing field for everyone involved -- but not just in our industry, in all industries."
The actor played Prince Philip in the first two seasons of the Netflix royal drama. It's unclear what Smith was referring to when he said Netflix and producers Sony Pictures Television Production had "made amends".
