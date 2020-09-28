After Rrahul Sudhir, More Cast and Crew Members Test Covid-19 Positive on 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Set

Actor Rrahul Sudhir, who is playing the role of Vansh in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, had tested positive for Covid-19 last week on September 23, now actress Chandni Sharma and director Noel Smith have also tested positive for the infection.

A source from the production house informed Times Of India, “Since we have a sufficient bank of episodes, we could easily take a six-day break. The entire set has been fumigated and sanitised. We will resume shooting this week.”

Besides Rrahul, Chandni, and Noel, actor Jay Zaveri, who hasn’t been shooting for the show since 10 days, including some unit members have tested positive for the infection.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 also stars Helly Shah and Vishal Vashishtha in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, actor Akshit Sukhija, who plays the lead role in Shubharambh, also tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday. The cast and crew that was present on the set with him got tested immediately. The creative team is working out the story to accommodate the actor's absence.

Shubharambh stars Mahima Makwana as the female lead opposite Akshit in the show.