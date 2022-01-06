After RRR, Acharya, Ram Charan to Work With These Directors Next

Actor Ram Charan has two exciting projects — RRR and Acharya — in store for his fans. However, the actor has a stellar list of directors who will be directing him in the next year or so. Ram Charan is doing a film with Shankar and will have a brand new concept, made in the director’s trademark style. Along with this, the RRR actor will also be working on a film with Gowtam Tinnanuri, who directed Nani’s film Jersey. As per reports, the film will go on floors soon after pooja.

Going by the reports the film will be screened on a pan-India level and will have a background in sports and activities. Next on Ram’s list is director Lokesh Kanagaraj, and the film will be announced soon. The actor is also expected to work on a movie with Vamshi Paidipally.

Next on the list for Ram Charan is Venky, and the two are expected to work on a film together. Anil Ravipudi is also reportedly planning a collaboration with Ram Charan. However, this film is said to go on set after two years. Trivikram Srinivas is also one of the directors reportedly interested in working on a project with Ram.

Besides the aforementioned directors, Vikram Kumar also wants to work with Ram. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga might also collaborate with Ram Charan in future.

The RRR actor is currently busy with the promotions of SS Rajamouli’s film. He will be seen sharing screen space with Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt in this film, and the expectations, needless to say, are extremely high. This film was supposed to be released on January 7 but got postponed due to a significant rise in Covid-19 cases.

As per experts, the country has entered into the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The makers are hoping to release RRR as soon as possible.

Besides RRR, Ram also has Acharya scheduled for a February release. In Acharya, Ram will be sharing screen space with his father Chiranjeevi. However, given the increasing cases of the Omicron variant, Acharya’s release might also get postponed.

