After RRR, Jr NTR To Work With Directors Koratala Siva and Prashanth Neel

Baahubali fame director SS Rajamouli’s RRR starring Junior NTR and Ram Charan is now ready for release in theatres. Now, Jr NTR has some exciting projects lined up with directors Koratala Siva and Prashtanth Neel. Many other filmmakers are also in touch with Jr NTR for their next projects.

It is being said that Jr NTR’s film with Kortala Siva will be a pan India movie, which will have Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor opposite him. His film with Prashanth Neel is said to be based on a story related to the India Pakistan war.

According to reports, Jr NTR will also work in Uppena fame director Buchi Babu Sana’s next film. Jr NTR is impressed with the story of the film and has reportedly agreed to do the film with Buchi Babu. AR Rahman will probably be the music director of this film. Though the official announcement about this film has not been made yet, hopefully the makers will soon do the needful. Going by the reports, Jr NTR might also be making a film with well-known Tamil director Atlee. He might also be doing a project with director Anil Ravipudi.

Two other films with directors Lokesh Kanagraj and Vakkantham Vamsi are also in the pipeline for Jr NTR.A few reports claim that Nag Ashwin is in touch with Jr NTR for his next project.

Famous Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is presently busy with his upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt. However, a few reports suggest that Jr NTR will play the lead role in Bhansali’s next Hindi film.

Amid all the speculations the lineup of films for Jr NTR seems quite interesting. The actor is presently waiting for the release of RRR, which has been delayed multiple times due to the third wave of Covid-19 pandemic. In the last three years no film of Jr NTR has been released. So, his fans are eagerly waiting for the release of RRR.

