After Rubina Dilaik Another ‘Shakti’ Actor to Enter ‘Bigg Boss 15’ House

The fans of the reality show Bigg Boss are eagerly waiting for the start of the 15th season. Since the show is scheduled to go on air from the next month on television after its initial OTT version, the discussion about new inmates of the house has started. One TV actor connected to actress and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is expected to enter the Bigg Boss house, reports suggest.

According to entertainment news portal Spotboye, Simba Nagpal, the co-star of Rubina from the show Shakti can be seen in Bigg Boss 15. He hogged that limelight after participating in the dating reality show Splitsvilla and now he has lakhs of followers. Apart from this he has also worked in a number of television advertisements and modelling assignments.

The actress of the show Tujhse Hai Raabta, Reem Shaikh, is also likely to be seen in the 15th season of the controversial reality show. The Spotboye reported that the makers of the show are in talks with Reem to have her as a participant for the show.

However, she did not respond positively initially as the actress was busy with the serial Tujhse Hai Raabta. Now since the show has wrapped up the actress seems to be giving a green signal to the makers of Bigg Boss 15.

Every year the list of Bigg Boss contestants becomes a topic of discussion and interest for the fans and followers of the show. Names of several television actors and actresses come up ahead of every season and the speculations become intense till the names of the inmates are confirmed.

Let’s hope that this wait gets over soon. Though the show is expected to hit Colors TV next month the on air date is yet to be announced.

