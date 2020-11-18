After Rupal Patel, Devoleena Bhattacharjee to Exit Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2?

After Rupal Patel, now there are reports that Devoleena Bhattacharjee will also make an exit from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. The two actors had reprised their role of Kokilaben and Gopi from season one in the show.

According to a report in Times Of India, “Devoleena aka Gopi bahu and most others from the Modi parivaar shot their final episode last Wednesday, November 11. The Desais will continue their journey in the show and a final decision on how the story will shape forward with the Desai family has yet not been taken.”

Along with Devoleena, actors Swati Shah, Vandana Vithlani and Mohammad Nazim will also reportedly make an exit from the show. The actors will last be seen in the show on November 23.

Earlier, Rupal on her exit from the show told SpotboyE, "I have been working in the industry for many years but I have never done a show for one month. But when I was approached with the sequel of Saath Nibhana Saathiya it was for one month only. And now that a month is over, I will be making my exit from the show which was planned. I said yes for this small journey in SNS 2 only because it's my gratitude to all the fans of Kokilaben and Rupal Patel."