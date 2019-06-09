After Russo Brothers, Jon Favreau Wants Robert Downey Jr to Win Oscar for Avengers Endgame

There's no denying the fact, that Robert Downey Jr has been the backbone of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) since it began in 2008, playing Tony Stark aka Iron Man. Not only the films, but he has transpired his charm among the audience off-screen as well, making him one of the most iconic superheroes.

With Marvel's last outing, Avengers: Endgame, he completed his character arc as Iron Man sacrifices his life on the battlefield, defeating Thanos and his forces by using the Infinity Stones. Among all the superheroes in the franchise, the genius, billionaire, playboy and philanthropist has made his special place in the MCU and it's time that he gets his due credit.

Actor-director Jon Favreau who has acted opposite Downey Jr as Tony Stark's friend and personal chauffeur Happy Hogan in the MCU films says Avengers: Endgame star Robert Downey Jr deserves an Oscar for his performance in the film. The 52-year-old filmmaker and the 54-year-old actor are credited for kick-starting Marvel Cinematic Universe with 2008 blockbuster "Iron Man".

During an interview with Variety, Favreau said if Downey Jr is nominated in the best actor category at the Oscars next year, he will definitely vote for him.

"He has my vote for sure. I think he was able to discover and explore dimensions of the character over the course of many, many films, which is a bit of its own category," he said.

"But I have to say that if you look at, especially how it began and how it ended in his performances between the first one and 'Endgame', there was a really thoughtful arc to the character, both in his performance and how all the filmmakers contributed to that character," he added.

Before Favreau, Avengers: Endgame's co-director Joe Russo told Washington Post, that he would like to see Downey Jr get nominated for Best Actor Oscar at the 2020 Academy Awards for playing the role of Iron Man since 2008.

“His cumulative body of work from these movies is staggering. If you look at the work over just even the last four (Marvel) films he’s done, it’s phenomenal. He deserves an Oscar perhaps more than anyone in the last 40 years because of the way that he has motivated popular culture, it’s heartbreaking. He has the world in tears right now,” Joe had said.

Meanwhile, Downey Jr. has also been nominated in the past, but he has yet to win the golden statue. He was nominated in 1992 for playing Charlie Chaplin in Chaplin and again in 2009 for his comedic role in Tropic Thunder.

