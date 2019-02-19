LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
After #SackSidhu, #BoycottKapilSharma and #UnsubscribeSonyTV Trend on Twitter

Kapil Sharma's comments on Navjot Singh Sidhu's apparent ouster from his show have irked thousands of social media users.

Updated:February 19, 2019, 7:57 AM IST
(Image: AFP)
Days after Twitter came down heavily on Navjot Singh Sidhu over his comments on the Pulwama terror attack by demanding his ouster from The Kapil Sharma Show, its host actor-comedian Kapil Sharma has broken his silence on the matter.

Kapil, who was in Chandigarh for an Art of Living event as part of a Drug Free India campaign, addressed the controversy, saying that "sacking him (Sidhu) is not the solution."

"Navjot Singh Sidhu is busy with his prior commitments due to which Archana Puran Singh is shooting with us. These are very small things, or can also be a part of propaganda. I feel banning someone or sacking Navjot Singh Sidhu from the show (The Kapil Sharma Show) is not the solution. We need to look for a permanent solution," Kapil told Zee News.

"We are with the government but still we need a permanent solution. The cowardly act in Pulwama that killed our soldiers shouldn't be forgotten and the culprits should be punished," he added.

Kapil's comments have irked thousands of social media users who now want the viewers to unsubscribe Sony channel, in which his show is currently airing on, and boycott the actor-comedian.

























There are multiple reports that Sidhu has been sacked from The Kapil Sharma Show. He, however, said that he has no official intimation about his removal from the show.

"I had to attend Vidhan Sabha’s session due to which I couldn’t go for the shoots of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' and they got somebody else in my replacement for two episodes. I have no intimation about my termination from the channel. If it is regarding my statement, I will stick to what I have been saying yesterday, today and ever tomorrow," he told reporters.

Archana Puran Singh, who is believed to have replaced Sidhu as the special guest on the show, has also denied replacing Sidhu permanently and said that she has only shot for two episodes of the show.
