After #SackSidhu, #BoycottKapilSharma and #UnsubscribeSonyTV Trend on Twitter
Kapil Sharma's comments on Navjot Singh Sidhu's apparent ouster from his show have irked thousands of social media users.
(Image: AFP)
Kapil, who was in Chandigarh for an Art of Living event as part of a Drug Free India campaign, addressed the controversy, saying that "sacking him (Sidhu) is not the solution."
"Navjot Singh Sidhu is busy with his prior commitments due to which Archana Puran Singh is shooting with us. These are very small things, or can also be a part of propaganda. I feel banning someone or sacking Navjot Singh Sidhu from the show (The Kapil Sharma Show) is not the solution. We need to look for a permanent solution," Kapil told Zee News.
"We are with the government but still we need a permanent solution. The cowardly act in Pulwama that killed our soldiers shouldn't be forgotten and the culprits should be punished," he added.
Kapil's comments have irked thousands of social media users who now want the viewers to unsubscribe Sony channel, in which his show is currently airing on, and boycott the actor-comedian.
Kapil Sharma is openly supporting a terrorist apologist Siddhu.— ज्ञानेन्द्र गिरि (@iGyanendraGiri) February 18, 2019
Time to boycott Kapil Sharma.#BoycottKapilSharma
So @KapilSharmaK9 "if there is no permanent solution to an illness..u'll let that person suffering die without trying? Without even making small important changes/treatments"? So please cut the crap about ye choti moti baatein hai. #boycottkapilsharma https://t.co/6tUqSTQCUN— Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) February 18, 2019
So @KapilSharmaK9 "if there is no permanent solution to an illness..u'll let that person suffering die without trying? Without even making small important changes/treatments"? So please cut the crap about ye choti moti baatein hai. #boycottkapilsharma https://t.co/6tUqSTQCUN— Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) February 18, 2019
Look at him. Talks like a joker! So much arrogance in his voice. And No pain or any feelings for so many jawans martyerd. Abhorrent!#boycottkapilsharma https://t.co/aBiG97NaYb— savita SINGH (@savitasing) February 18, 2019
Unsubscribed @SonyTV— Kyun Batau (@BatauKyun) February 18, 2019
This Sony TV has its own agenda. They are traitors and having sympathy towards terrorist and Pakistan.
I request all of you to please stop watching Sony TV and Unsubscribe it asap@TajinderBagga #PulwamaAttack #boycottkapilsharma https://t.co/bjfGwTtVCp
@KapilSharmaK9 i was watching your every show but this time by supporting sidhu you realised me i should stop watching your show & will make sure 10 of my friends and relatives to do the same, you arrogant.#BoycottKapilSharma— Akki (@Akki9527) February 18, 2019
Remember @KapilSharmaK9 , Ego Vanishes Everyone !!— Aparna 🇮🇳 (@imAPramanik) February 18, 2019
I was your fan but after watching your stand for a Terrorist Sympathizer I curse myself for being your fan!!
Being a son of Police Officer, this was not expected from u!! You have lost it completely today#BoycottKapilSharma https://t.co/RqkMAhWpOD
No one can enjoy jokes from a gaddar #BoycottKapilSharma #UnsubscribeSonyTV— ExSecular #IndiaWantsRevenge (@ExSecular) February 18, 2019
There are multiple reports that Sidhu has been sacked from The Kapil Sharma Show. He, however, said that he has no official intimation about his removal from the show.
"I had to attend Vidhan Sabha’s session due to which I couldn’t go for the shoots of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' and they got somebody else in my replacement for two episodes. I have no intimation about my termination from the channel. If it is regarding my statement, I will stick to what I have been saying yesterday, today and ever tomorrow," he told reporters.
Archana Puran Singh, who is believed to have replaced Sidhu as the special guest on the show, has also denied replacing Sidhu permanently and said that she has only shot for two episodes of the show.
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Umbrella Academy Review: Netflix's New Superheroes Struggle Through a Bizarre Upbringing to Save the World
- One Killed as Bentley Driven by Ponty Chadha's Relative Crashes Into Auto, Injures Three
- Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Most Revealing Gown From Designer Thierry Mugler's 98' Collection
- Benelli TRK 502, TRK 502X Launched in India, Prices Start From Rs 5 Lakh
- Amazon Apple Fest: Discounts on iPhone X, XR, MacBook Air, iPad Pro And More
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s