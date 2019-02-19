After #SackSidhu, #BoycottKapilSharma and #UnsubscribeSonyTV Trend on Twitter

Kapil Sharma is openly supporting a terrorist apologist Siddhu.

Time to boycott Kapil Sharma.#BoycottKapilSharma — ज्ञानेन्द्र गिरि (@iGyanendraGiri) February 18, 2019

So @KapilSharmaK9 "if there is no permanent solution to an illness..u'll let that person suffering die without trying? Without even making small important changes/treatments"? So please cut the crap about ye choti moti baatein hai. #boycottkapilsharma https://t.co/6tUqSTQCUN — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) February 18, 2019

Look at him. Talks like a joker! So much arrogance in his voice. And No pain or any feelings for so many jawans martyerd. Abhorrent!#boycottkapilsharma https://t.co/aBiG97NaYb — savita SINGH (@savitasing) February 18, 2019

Unsubscribed @SonyTV



This Sony TV has its own agenda. They are traitors and having sympathy towards terrorist and Pakistan.



I request all of you to please stop watching Sony TV and Unsubscribe it asap@TajinderBagga #PulwamaAttack #boycottkapilsharma https://t.co/bjfGwTtVCp — Kyun Batau (@BatauKyun) February 18, 2019

@KapilSharmaK9 i was watching your every show but this time by supporting sidhu you realised me i should stop watching your show & will make sure 10 of my friends and relatives to do the same, you arrogant.#BoycottKapilSharma — Akki (@Akki9527) February 18, 2019

Remember @KapilSharmaK9 , Ego Vanishes Everyone !!



I was your fan but after watching your stand for a Terrorist Sympathizer I curse myself for being your fan!!



Being a son of Police Officer, this was not expected from u!! You have lost it completely today#BoycottKapilSharma https://t.co/RqkMAhWpOD — Aparna 🇮🇳 (@imAPramanik) February 18, 2019

No one can enjoy jokes from a gaddar #BoycottKapilSharma #UnsubscribeSonyTV — ExSecular #IndiaWantsRevenge (@ExSecular) February 18, 2019

Days after Twitter came down heavily on Navjot Singh Sidhu over his comments on the Pulwama terror attack by demanding his ouster from The Kapil Sharma Show, its host actor-comedian Kapil Sharma has broken his silence on the matter.Kapil, who was in Chandigarh for an Art of Living event as part of a Drug Free India campaign, addressed the controversy, saying that "sacking him (Sidhu) is not the solution.""Navjot Singh Sidhu is busy with his prior commitments due to which Archana Puran Singh is shooting with us. These are very small things, or can also be a part of propaganda. I feel banning someone or sacking Navjot Singh Sidhu from the show (The Kapil Sharma Show) is not the solution. We need to look for a permanent solution," Kapil told Zee News."We are with the government but still we need a permanent solution. The cowardly act in Pulwama that killed our soldiers shouldn't be forgotten and the culprits should be punished," he added.Kapil's comments have irked thousands of social media users who now want the viewers to unsubscribe Sony channel, in which his show is currently airing on, and boycott the actor-comedian.There are multiple reports that Sidhu has been sacked from The Kapil Sharma Show. He, however, said that he has no official intimation about his removal from the show."I had to attend Vidhan Sabha’s session due to which I couldn’t go for the shoots of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' and they got somebody else in my replacement for two episodes. I have no intimation about my termination from the channel. If it is regarding my statement, I will stick to what I have been saying yesterday, today and ever tomorrow," he told reporters.Archana Puran Singh, who is believed to have replaced Sidhu as the special guest on the show, has also denied replacing Sidhu permanently and said that she has only shot for two episodes of the show.