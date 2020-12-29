After Saif Ali Khan, Sara Gives Advice to Ibrahim on Debuting in Bollywood

Sara Ali Khan has said that the only advice she can give her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, who aspires to be an actor, would be to get as much exposure as possible.

Speaking to ETimes, Sara said, “My only tip to him would be to just be an all-rounded human being. You know, I think that films are a beautiful business and he would be lucky to enter this world. And if he needs advice in terms of acting or anything like that, he has many people in the family also to turn to, there are much bigger actors and stars and you know, much more experienced than I am.”

Earlier, Saif Ali Khan opened up on son Ibrahim’s acting aspirations, saying he believes the youngster ‘is prepared for a career in acting’. Ibrahim has appeared on a magazine cover with Sara as well as in a photo shoot for a clothing brand.

Talking to Spotboye, Saif had said, “Ibrahim seems prepared for a career in acting. And why not? I’d like all my children to be in this profession. It is the best place to work in. I remember at 17-18 I was a mess. Acting saved me from self-destruction. Having the job, the sense of identity it has given me and the job satisfaction and the enjoyment it has given me more than I could ask for.”