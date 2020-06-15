After Sally Field, Spider-Man Actor Marisa Tomei Reveals She Regrets Playing Aunt May

Actress Sally Field, who had played Aunt May in The Amazing Spider-Man films starring Andrew Garfield had said she regretted doing so. Now Marisa Tomei, who plays the same role in Marvel Cinematic Universe and Sony's Spider-Man starring Tom Holland, has echoed the emotion, albeit for different reasons.

In a recent interview with Collider, where she was promoting her upcoming film The King of Staten Island, she was asked about making the shift from lead roles to maternal roles in both the MCU franchise and her upcoming film. She hinted that playing such roles might have typecast her. She said, “I really regret starting down this road, and I really regret starting to do that. I was, you know, talked into it – not this, but I mean just that change – and I really always felt like, ‘Oh, I could play a lot of things.’ Honestly, it’s probably more of a stretch than other things. But, it’s – yeah, I guess I said it all.”

“I think every actor and actress has a lot of dimensions to them, and if the scope of what is being written and being made is narrow, and you want to keep working, you do what you can. I mean, I do. I tried it. It was maybe not the right road, but you know, I do try to make the most of it,” she further added.

Previously,Sally Field, for different reasons, had said that she did not like the films she was in and did not put a 'great deal' of effort in her role. She had told radio personality Howard Stern that she did the films as a favour to her producer friend Laura Ziskin, who was diagnosed with cancer. She had said that it was hard to find a three dimensional character in these films.

