After Salman Khan, Aamir Khan Meets Ram Charan In Hyderabad; Spends Time With RRR Star At His Home

Telugu star Ram Charan and wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela recently met with Bollywood star Aamir Khan, and fans are loving it. On Tuesday, Upasana took to Instagram and shared a picture of the trio. In the picture, Upasana held their pet dog while Aamir and Ram smiled at the camera. The RRR star was dressed in flannel while Upasana picked a red attire. Aamir, on the other hand, was dressed in a baby pink shirt over a black t-shirt.

In the same post, Upasana also shared a picture of the night Salman visited the family. In the picture, Upasana and Ram were seen posing with their dog Rhyme, Salman Khan, Telugu star Venkatesh Daggubatti, and Pooja Hegde.

Sharing the picture on the social media platform, Upasana wrote, “Our darling Rhyme is getting too much love. Thoroughly enjoyed both evenings.” Commenting on the post, Pooja wrote, “Thank you for all the yummy food and hospitality.”

Commenting on Aamir’s picture with the star couple and their pet dog, a fan wrote, “It’s the cutest picture! Rhyme you are such a lovely puppy.” Another user commented, “Lucky Rhyme.”

Aamir’s recent visit to the Charan household comes ahead of his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie stars Telugu star Naga Chaitanya as well and it can be speculated that Ram Charan could be part of the promotion of the film. Earlier in March, when Ram Charan’s RRR was about to release, Aamir extended his support to the cast and even hosted a promotional event in Mumbai. Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Mona Singh and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The movie will be released on August 11.

Meanwhile, Salman’s upcoming movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which stars Venkatesh and Pooja, might see Ram Charan’s cameo. The movie, directed by Farhad Samji, is produced by Salman and also stars Telugu actor Jagapathi Babu as the antagonist.

