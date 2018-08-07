GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

After Salman Khan's Bharat, Priyanka Chopra Opts Out of Bhansali's Film? Director Clarifies

Days after Priyanka walked out of Salman Khan's 'Bharat', reports emerged that she has also quit Bhansali's gangster drama movie, 'Gangubai Kothewali'.

PTI

Updated:August 7, 2018, 12:54 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
After Salman Khan's Bharat, Priyanka Chopra Opts Out of Bhansali's Film? Director Clarifies
Days after Priyanka walked out of Salman Khan's 'Bharat', reports emerged that she has also quit Bhansali's gangster drama movie, 'Gangubai Kothewali'.
Loading...
Mumbai: Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's spokesperson today said the director was not in talks with Priyanka Chopra for any project.

Days after Priyanka walked out of Salman Khan's Bharat, reports emerged that she has also quit Bhansali's gangster drama movie, based on the life of female gangster Gangubai Kothewali.

"Sanjay Bhansali has a lot of love and regard for Priyanka Chopra, however, no such film has been discussed," the director's spokesperson said in a statement.

Bhansali and Priyanka have worked together on Bajirao Mastani, and Mary Kom. Priyanka also did a special song for his film Ram-Leela.

In Bollywood, the Quantico star will next be seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink opposite Farhan Akhtar.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Friendship Day: Bollywood's Lessons On Friendship

Friendship Day: Bollywood's Lessons On Friendship

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...