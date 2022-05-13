After Salman Khan, Vidyut Jammwal Gives Shout Out to Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad: ‘Raising Standard of Action’

In the cutthroat business of Bollywood, it’s wonderful to see actors supporting and uplifting each other. Most recently, we have seen how Salman Khan gave a shout out to Dhaakad and Kanagan aRanaut and wished the team all the very best. Now, our very own country boy Vidyut Jammwal, who has solidified his position as India’s unbeatable action superstar also showed his support for Kangana Ranaut and lauded her for raising the bar of action. The actor also shared the poster of her upcoming film Dhaakad. Happy that a woman has jumped on the action bandwagon, the Khuda Haafiz actor posed the long-standing question ‘Why should men have all the fun?’

Taking to his Twitter, Vidyut Jammwal wrote, “Has arrived!! Raising the standard of action. Why should men have all the fun?" Kangana Ranaut also shared the tweet on her Instagram story. Check out the tweet here:

Has arrived!!Raising the standard of action 👏..Why should men have all the fun🎉#kangana #dhaakad pic.twitter.com/TaFKzD5378— Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) May 12, 2022

Yesterday, Salman Khan had also shared the second trailer of Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad. He had written, “Wishing team #Dhaakad the very best #KanganaRanaut @rampalarjun #SohelMaklai," Reacting to it, Kangana had wrote, “Thank you my Dabangg hero (fire emoji). Heart of gold…. I will never say again that I am alone in this industry… thank you from (the) entire Dhaakad team."

This comes after Kangana Ranaut had complained that she never gets the support of other members of the Hindi film industry. However, now that perception might change, with the actress getting shout outs from one of the biggest superstars, and one of the biggest action heroes of the nation!

On the work front, Vidyut is all set for the theatrical release of Khuda Haafiz Chapter II Agni Pariksha. He also has exciting films such as IB 71, which will co-star Anupam Kher, and Sher Singh Raana on his slate.

