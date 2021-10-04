After Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya's Split, Ram Gopal Varma Says 'Divorces Are Made in Heaven'

As Tollywood couple Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya announced their split on Saturday, filmmaker and producer Ram Gopal Varma expressed his opinion on the institution of marriage. The 59-year-old director shared his views on marriage and divorce on his Twitter handle on Saturday. Varma tweeted on October 2, “Marriages are made in hell and divorces are made in heaven.”

MARRIAGES are made in HELL and DIVORCES are made in HEAVEN 😍— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 2, 2021

Varma is himself divorced. The filmmaker was married to Ratna and the couple has a daughter Revathi Varma. In his latest tweet, Varma wrote, “Most marriages don’t last more than even the number of days they celebrate the event, and so real Sangeeth should happen at a divorce event where all divorced men and women can sing and dance.”

Most marriages don’t last more than even the no. of days they celebrate the event ,and so real Sangeeth should happen at a DIVORCE event where all divorced men and women can sing and dance— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 2, 2021

Samantha and Chaitanya called off their marriage less than a week before their fourth wedding anniversary. The 34-year-old actress shared an official statement on her Instagram handle on Saturday wherein she mentioned, “We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us.” The actress further requested her fans, well-wishers, and the media to give them the privacy they need to move on during the “difficult time.”

Chaitanya also posted a similar statement on his Instagram handle where he announced the news. The statement read, “After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths.” The actor also requested privacy during the difficult time.

Chaitanya’s father and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna also issued a statement regarding the matter on his Twitter handle and said that it was with a heavy heart, that he had to say that whatever happened between Samantha and Chaitanya was very “unfortunate." However, the veteran actor mentioned that what happens between a wife and husband is “very personal." The 62-year-old actor said that both Samantha and Chaitanya are dear to him. He also wrote in the statement that his family will always cherish the moments spent with Samantha and she will always be dear to them. Samantha and Chaitanya got married on October 7, 2017.

