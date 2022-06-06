After Samrat Prithviraj, Manushi Chhillar Lands 3 More Films With This Big Banner

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar, who has made her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Samrat Prithviraj, has a series of projects lined up, according to sources.

Samrat Prithviraj, made under the Yash Raj Films, is her first of a series of projects that the production house has planned with Manushi. According to media reports, Manushi has been signed on for three more films to be made by Yash Raj productions.

The production house is quite impressed with Manushi’s work. According to reports, the Chairperson of Yash Raj Films and director Aditya Chopra is making a superhero film in which he will cast Manushi opposite Ahaan Pandey. He also plans to repeat her casting in other films. Manushi has also bagged a project opposite Vicky Kaushal titled The Great Indian Family and she has already started shooting for it.

Manushi was one of the most anticipated candidates for a Bollywood debut for the past couple of years. Ever since the news of her debut with Akshay Kumar in Samrat Prithviraj hit the floors in 2019, viewers have been waiting with bated breath to witness the diva’s performance in the movie, which kept getting postponed due to the pandemic.

Samrat Prithviraj finally hit theatres on June 3 and she has played the role of Princess Sanyogta in the film. However, this film has not been able to collect as expected at the box office. According to media reports, the film earned around Rs 10.70 crores on the opening day, while a slight increase was seen in its collection on the second day.

